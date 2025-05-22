54 trees uprooted; wall and hoarding collapses reported

Pune: The fire brigade department has reported 54 tree-fall incidents between 4pm on Tuesday and 10am on Wednesday after heavy pre-monsoon rainfall lashed several parts of the city. Fire brigade department has reported 54 tree-fall incidents between 4pm on Tuesday and 10am on Wednesday after heavy pre-monsoon rainfall lashed several parts of the city. (HT)

According to the officials, Ghorpadi, Dhanori, Koregaon Park, Yerawada, Erandwane, Hadapsar, Bavdhan, Mukundnagar, Tingrenagar, Fatimanagar, Ganj Peth, Dhayari, Sinhagad Road, Shivajinagar, Bibwewadi, Kondhwa, Warje, Karvenagar, Gultekadi, Kothrud, Somawar Peth, reported tree fall incidents. No injuries or casualties have been reported. The city also recorded two wall collapse incidents.

Four waterlogging cases, mostly in low-lying areas like Hotel Panchami on Satara road, Warje, Kondhwa and Parvati area, were recorded.

Meanwhile, municipal authorities have urged citizens to remain cautious during the monsoon and report any potential hazards.