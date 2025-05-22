Search Search
Thursday, May 22, 2025
54 trees uprooted; wall and hoarding collapses reported

ByHT Correspondent
May 22, 2025 09:06 AM IST

Fire brigade department has reported 54 tree-fall incidents between 4pm on Tuesday and 10am on Wednesday after heavy pre-monsoon rainfall lashed several parts of the city

Pune: The fire brigade department has reported 54 tree-fall incidents between 4pm on Tuesday and 10am on Wednesday after heavy pre-monsoon rainfall lashed several parts of the city.

According to the officials, Ghorpadi, Dhanori, Koregaon Park, Yerawada, Erandwane, Hadapsar, Bavdhan, Mukundnagar, Tingrenagar, Fatimanagar, Ganj Peth, Dhayari, Sinhagad Road, Shivajinagar, Bibwewadi, Kondhwa, Warje, Karvenagar, Gultekadi, Kothrud, Somawar Peth, reported tree fall incidents. No injuries or casualties have been reported. The city also recorded two wall collapse incidents.

Four waterlogging cases, mostly in low-lying areas like Hotel Panchami on Satara road, Warje, Kondhwa and Parvati area, were recorded.

Meanwhile, municipal authorities have urged citizens to remain cautious during the monsoon and report any potential hazards.

News / Cities / Pune / 54 trees uprooted; wall and hoarding collapses reported
Thursday, May 22, 2025
