54-year-old driver booked in Pune under Pocso

Pune: The Kondhwa police have booked a bus driver for allegedly sexually assaulting a twelve-year-old disabled girl from 2019 till November 10, 2021. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

According to the police, the 54-year-old accused used to pick and drop the girl to school in the bus. The accused used to stop the vehicle and indulge in sexual assault of the victim. The girl narrated her ordeal to her school teacher who approached the police and a case was lodged against the accused.