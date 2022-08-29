Home / Cities / Pune News / 56 developers in Pune start flat registrations at own offices, 95 more in queue

56 developers in Pune start flat registrations at own offices, 95 more in queue

Published on Aug 29, 2022 12:22 AM IST

A total of 56 builders in the city have started registering new properties from their offices and 95 other builders are in queue to get approval for the same, taking the number of builders availing the facility to 151

A total of 56 builders in the city have started registering new properties from their offices and 95 other builders are in queue to get approval (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
A total of 56 builders in the city have started registering new properties from their offices and 95 other builders are in queue to get approval (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ByGrace Paul Vallooran

A total of 56 builders in the city have started registering new properties from their offices and 95 other builders are in queue to get approval for the same, taking the number of builders availing the facility to 151.

The decision to allow online registration of properties from developers’ office was taken in 2020 during the pandemic, though it was implemented from October 2021 with an aim to reduce footfall at registration offices.

Most government sub-registrar offices are often crowded with no facilities for customers to sit. As reported by Hindustan Times earlier on August 25, the property registration came to a halt for two days due to technical snag, a scenario often witnessed by customers.

After Inspector General of Registration and Stamps (IGR) rolled out new facility, 589 properties have been registered online since January 2022 till now.

“This software was introduced in 2020. It’s first version had some issues but now the software has been updated. Now it is a self-help bot”, said Shravan Hardikar, Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamp (IGR), Pune division.

“A Total of 151 developers from Pune have registered for the e-registration facility of which, 56 have done actual registration and 95 are in the pipeline for approval and are in the template creation stage,” Hardikar said.

Builders registered under the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Maha-Rera) can e-register the first sale of properties with less than 50 flats. They can establish a register counter in their own offices and can get mandatory approvals on a back-end basis.

Over 4,000 developers across Maharashtra have shown interest in the facility, though around 75 of them have started using the facility in their offices while around 130 more will soon start availing it by next month, officials from IGR office said.

This measure has to some extend led to de-crowding at the registrars’ offices. Satish Magar, chairman of Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (Credai) said, “The new website e-portal registration system is compatible, easier and efficient. It is a necessary change in the industry.”

An official from the IGR’s office said, “After registration became online, the number of registrations has increased significantly, owing to the ease in operations.”

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
