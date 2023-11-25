600 mother, child health centres to come up in Maharashtra

To cut down maternal and child deaths, the state health department this year will start Surakshit Matritva Aashwasan (SUMAN) centres at 600 government facilities to provide prenatal and postpartum care. Sawant, said, under the programme, all pregnant women and newborns visiting public health institutions will be provided free healthcare. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The centres will provide free comprehensive holistic healthcare for conception, expecting mothers and postpartum care to mothers and child care till six months post-delivery.

Tanaji Sawant, health minister, on Saturday, in a statement informed that out of the 600 SUMAN centres, that will be developed for the year 2023-2024, 538 will focus on basic facilities, 47 will be dedicated to BEmONC (Basic Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care) and 15 to CEmONC (Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care).

The locations for these centres will soon be finalised, said officials.

“The health facilities are categorized as Suman Basic, Suman BEmONC and Suman CEmONC, as per the service guarantee package available at the health facilities based on their available resources and services. Suman CEmONC will come up at district hospitals, women’s hospitals and referral service centres. The upcoming Suman BEmONC includes sub-district hospitals and rural hospitals that do not have first referral centres,” he said.

“The SUMAN basic centre includes primary health centres across the state. Through these health centres the aim is to provide better quality and easy healthcare facilities to the public,” he said.