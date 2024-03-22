65 complaints of MCC violation, 63 disposed of

The District Administration led by Election Officer Dr Suhas Diwase has taken action on 63 out of 65 complaints of violation of the code of conduct received by the District Control Room in the wake of the Lok Sabha elections. The election office has set up 135 flying squads and 129 stationery squads across the 21 assembly segments coming under the four Lok Sabha constituencies of Pune district. (HT PHOTO)

Dr Diwase said that complaints received by the District Control Room on the C-VIGIL portal and on toll free numbers 18002330102 and 1950 are being processed immediately. Complaints are sent to the assigned teams formed in all the 21 assembly constituencies of the district.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Immediate action is taken and recorded on the portal,” he said.

The election office has set up 135 flying squads and 129 stationery squads across the 21 assembly segments coming under the four Lok Sabha constituencies of Pune district. Most of these complaints were received on the cVIGIL app. The app, also referred to as the Vigilant Citizen app, is a mobile application that allows citizens to report Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations during elections.

Since March 16, as many as 18 complaints have been received in the Parvati assembly constituency, six in Kasba Peth, four each in Pune Cantonment and Maval, three each in Kothrud and Chinchwad, and one each in Purandar, Wadgaonsheri, Baramati, Khadakwasla, and Pimpri, stated the election office.

Regarding the complaints received, notices have been issued regarding the unauthorized use of banners and posters. If citizens wish to report violations of the code of conduct, they have been advised to contact the Control Room at the C-Vigil portal or call toll-free numbers 18002330102 and 1950.

“Complaints will be promptly registered through this room. The Control Room will operate 24/7, and staff have been appointed for this purpose. Necessary action will be taken on complaints received by the Control Room, and information regarding this will be provided by the Control Room,” stated the release.