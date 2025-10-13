65 unidentified bodies found in Pune Railway Division over 9 months

As many as 65 unidentified bodies have been discovered within the limits of the Pune Railway Division over the past nine months, according to railway police. The majority of these bodies were found along railway tracks, platforms, station premises, and nearby areas. The findings have raised questions about safety, unauthorised trespassing, and social distress around railway property. The railway administration bears the responsibility of performing the last rites of the deceased if no relatives or claimants come forward within a stipulated time. (HT)

According to information given by the railway police, these cases include deaths caused by accidents, suicides, natural causes, and unknown circumstances. Railway officials said that every time an unidentified body is found, it is reported to the Government Railway Police (GRP) and local authorities, who then initiate the process of investigation and postmortem examination. Between January and September 2025, 65 such cases were registered in the Pune Railway Division, which covers a large network of tracks and stations across western Maharashtra.

The railway administration bears the responsibility of performing the last rites of the deceased if no relatives or claimants come forward within a stipulated time. On an average, officials spend around ₹5,000 on each cremation. Over the past nine months, the Pune Railway Division has spent nearly ₹3 lakh for the cremation of unclaimed bodies. “We ensure that every unidentified body is handled with respect and according to procedure. The GRP makes several attempts to identify the deceased through local police stations, missing person reports, and Aadhaar records before performing the final rites,” said a senior railway official.

Hemant Kumar Binde, divisional commercial manager and PRO of the Pune Division, stated that these deaths mostly occur due to accidents, suicides, and negligence while crossing tracks. “From January to September 2025, the Pune Division recorded 65 unidentified deaths. Most of these are results of people crossing the tracks carelessly, falling from running trains, or other mishaps. In such cases, the GRP and local police handle identification and documentation. The railway administration spends around ₹5,000 on the cremation of each unclaimed body. These incidents also highlight the need for better awareness among passengers and locals to avoid trespassing on railway property,” he said.

He added that awareness drives will soon be conducted to prevent accidents and discourage unauthorised entry onto tracks and railway areas.