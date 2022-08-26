686 passengers arrested in Pune this year over chain pulling incidents
Coming down hard on commuters pulling the alarm chain unnecessarily or for frivolous reasons, the Pune railway division has registered a total of 833 cases so far this year wherein as many as 686 passengers have been arrested. The Pune railway division has collected a total of Rs127,000 in fines from these offenders.
Manoj Jhawar, spokesperson of Pune railway, said, “Every passenger must plan travel time to reach the railway station well in advance to board the scheduled train as there are many cases of chain-pulling by relatives or friends. It has become a tendency of passengers to simply pull the chain for petty reasons. They give reasons like luggage left outside or family members gone to get snacks or water or people getting delayed to board the train.”
According to Railway Protection Force (RPF) data, a total of 929 chain-pulling cases were registered in 2021 out of which 803 people were arrested, whereas 324 such cases were registered in 2020 when Covid-19 struck and train services were shut down for most of the year. When someone pulls the chain while the train is standing on the platform, RPF personnel have to first find out the bogie where the chain-pulling has taken place and then search for the person responsible. A person found guilty of pulling the chain without any valid reason is liable to be fined to the tune of Rs1,000 or imprisoned for one year or both under the Indian Railway Act.
Before the Covid-19 pandemic, 200 train operations were carried out from Pune railway station with more than two lakh passengers travelling daily. The number of train operations has reduced due to the pandemic. Currently, around 230 train operations are carried out, with a footfall of over one lakh passengers.
Thoughts that count: Heartening scenes before Supertech twin tower demolition
Heartening scenes were witnessed near Noida's Emerald Court Society on Sunday morning hours before the country witnesses the controlled explosion of the tallest towers to be demolished so far. Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) towers would be razed to the ground on Sunday at 2:30 pm. In the last three days, thousands of citizens have been evacuated from the Society.
Thousands evacuated ahead of Supertech twin towers demolition: 10 points
Thousands of residents have been evacuated from Noida's Emerald Court Society ahead of the much-anticipated demolition of the Supertech twin towers in the city near Delhi. Cops reached the spot on Sunday morning to make arrangements. Here are ten points on the Supertech twin towers demolition: 1. Final checks were carried out on Saturday. A resident of Emerald Court Society, Manu Soni, evacuated his home with his family of four on Sunday morning.
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
