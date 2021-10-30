6-year-old killed in Phugewadi road accident; car driver released on bail

PUNE A 6-year-old child riding on a two-wheeler with her parents was killed while her parents and one other person were grievously injured after being hit by a car in Phugewadi on Thursday evening.

The deceased child was identified as Mahima Yadav (6), said police.

“Her mother is a school teacher near which they were standing on the left side of the road. The other injured man was standing separately at a distance in front of them. The car driver came from behind and swept everyone with his car. The child sustained a severe head injury,” said police sub-inspector Balaji Jonapalle of Bhosari police station who is investigating the case.

The accused was identified as Shashi Shankar Raju (45), a resident of Kankya Meer road in Thane. He works in a private finance company and was in police lockup on Friday night but granted bail later on Saturday.

Other injured in the accident were identified as Sanju Yadav (40), Manoj Yadav (40), and Surendrakumar Purnanand Sarangi (45), according to the police.

The parents of the child, the Yadav couple, was riding on their two-wheeler when the accused man driving a car registered in his name in Thane hit them.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Rajesh Hiralal Yadav (34), a resident of Kalewadi in Pune.

A case under Sections 279, 304(a), 338, 337, 427 of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184 and 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Bhosari police station.