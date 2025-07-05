7 arrested for rioting in Pune’s Aundh area

The Chaturshringi police have recently arrested seven individuals for rioting, creating terror, and attacking people in the Aundh area. The incident occurred on 28 June at Vidhate Vasti. One of the complainants alleged before the police that he was assaulted by the accused with sharp weapons, causing grievous injuries. The incident sparked panic in the locality, prompting swift action by the police. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Ulhas Kadam, senior inspector, Chaturshringi Police Station, said, “On 28 June, when the victim and a friend were having a chat late at night, a group of 12-15 individuals created terror in the locality by using weapons. They also attacked the victim and the friend.”

The incident sparked panic in the locality, prompting swift action by the police. Based on CCTV footage and eyewitnesses’ accounts, all seven suspects were traced and taken into custody within hours of the attack.

“Working on various leads, we finally arrested all the accused involved in this case. Some of them are history sheeters,” Kadam said.

Police recovered a country-made pistol and two vehicles that belong to the accused on Thursday. “Relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code have been invoked against them. We are now interrogating them to find out the motive behind the assault,” said Kadam.

The accused have been identified as Pratik Sunil Kadam 26, Amir Allaudin Sheikh, 28, Atul Shyam Chavan, 27, Robin Dinesh Salave, 27, Sameer Allaudin Sheikh, 26, Jay Sunil Ghenghaht, 21, and Abhisekh Arun Aawale, 24.