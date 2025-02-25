7 held, 2 minors detained for killing one person

Pune: A gang of criminals opened fire and murdered a person with swords and weapons over past enmity. The incident took place near Datta Temple in Shastrinagar in Kothrud late Sunday night. The deceased has been identified as Gaurav Avinash Thorat, 22, of Shastrinagar and Kothrud police have arrested suspects in connection with the crime, a police official said. Criminals opened fire and murdered a person with swords and weapons over past enmity near Datta Temple in Shastrinagar in Kothrud late Sunday night. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Based on a complaint filed by Sagar Vasant Kasabe, 47, of PMC Colony in Kothrud, police arrested Dinesh Bhalerao, Sohel Sayyed, Rakesh Sawant, Sahil Wakde, Bandya Nagtilak, Lakhan Shirole, Aniket Umap and detained two minors. Prima facie it seems that both the victim and accused are criminals on record, according to the police.

Thorat was chatting with friends near Datta Temple when Sayyed and his associates arrived. Sayyed fired a gunshot at Thorat, but the bullet missed him. The gang then attacked him with swords and sickles, leaving him fatally injured.

Sambhaji Kadam, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Zone 3, said, “The victim succumbed to injuries. Initial probe reveals the murder is the outcome of previous enmity.”

Meanwhile, senior police officers rushed to the spot after the incident and a countrymade pistol, swords, and other weapons were seized from the crime scene.

Kothrud police have filed a case under Sections 103 (1),103 (2), 189(2), 189 (4), 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 4(25) of the Arms Act, 3(25) of the Maharashtra Police Act.