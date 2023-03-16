73-year-old man who tested positive for H3N2 virus dies in Pimpri-Chinchwad

A 73-year-old man from Bhosari who had been admitted to the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital, Pimpri, since March 8, succumbed to the H3N2 influenza virus Thursday morning. He had also been suffering from COPD (pulmonary disease) and atrial fibrillation (heart disease), according to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). A 73-year-old man from Bhosari who had been admitted to the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital, Pimpri, since March 8, succumbed to the H3N2 influenza virus Thursday morning. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

“The man was already suffering from asthma, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and atrial fibrillation (an irregular rapid heart rate that commonly causes poor blood flow). Two days ago, he tested positive for H3N2 (subtype of seasonal influenza),” Dr Laxman Gophane, Medical Officer at PCMC, said.

The PCMC informed that 10 isolation wards have been reserved for H3N2 virus patients in each of the five hospitals of Pimpri-Chinchwad. However, the PCMC appealed citizens not to panic and said that the administration is taking appropriate steps to curb the spread of the virus.

A spokesperson for the PCMC health department, said, “Currently, there is not a single patient of H3N2 in the twin industrial towns of Pimpri and Chinchwad. Citizens should take care of their health and wear masks. Those suffering from cold and fever must gargle with saline water twice a day and consume turmeric milk daily.”

Chief minister Eknath Shinde called a meeting with the PCMC health department on Thursday to review the H3N2 situation.

In separate instances on Wednesday, an MBBS student from Ahmednagar who was also a Covid patient and a senior citizen from Nagpur succumbed to H3N2. The death of the 73-year-old man from Bhosari is the first in Pune district and the third in the state of Maharashtra.

(with agency inputs)