75% work of new terminal building of Pune airport completed

Pune: After missing successive deadlines set by the Airport Authority of India (AAI), the new terminal building at Pune international airport is now 75% complete with its trial run scheduled on July 1, 2023 and commercial operations slated to begin in August 2023. As of now, civil electrical work is underway. It is expected to be completed by June 30 and after that by July 1. (HT PHOTO)

“Seventy to seventy-five per cent work of the new terminal building is completed. As of now, civil electrical work is underway. It is expected to be completed by June 30 and after that by July 1, the trial run of the new building will start,” said Santosh Dhoke, director, Pune airport.

Another official from Pune international airport on condition of anonymity said, “Once the new terminal building work is completed and it is opened for the public, the integration work of the new and old buildings will commence. Our priority is to start the operations at the new terminal.”

It was in 2018 that the AAI had started construction of the new terminal building at Pune international airport for Rs475 crores. However, successive deadlines set by the AAI - January 2021, August 2022, December 2022, January 2023 and May 2023 – were missed.

While the existing terminal building has a built-up area of only 22,300 square metres and can handle only up to seven million passengers per annum (MPPA), the new terminal has a massive built-up area of over 500,000 square feet. After the new terminal is integrated with the existing terminal, the total built-up area will be 750,000 square feet and the combined passenger handling capacity will be 16 million passengers per annum (MPPA). This will reduce congestion during peak hours at the airport. Indeed, the new terminal building’s stated objective is unity and continuity between the old and new. The great verandah of the new terminal building - stretching over 360 metres in length - is a unifying façade that not only provides protection from the sun and rain but also serves as a grand urban fresco showcasing the rich history and culture of Pune and Maharashtra. The public area below the great verandah has beautiful arches and decorated columns with a local dark stone finish commonly seen in most heritage structures around Maharashtra. Whereas the new forecourt garden draws inspiration from one of Pune’s most prominent landmarks – Shanivar wada.