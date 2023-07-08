Over 76K seats vacant after FYJC second round admission

PUNE: After completion of the second regular round of Class 11 or first year junior college (FYJC) admissions, a total of 76,698 seats have remained vacant in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad region. In the second regular round, out of a total 98,056 students who registered for the online centralised admission process, only 37,852 students were admitted. Students, along with family members, completing the admission process of Class 11 at Modern College of Arts, Science and Commerce at Shivajinagar, on Friday. After completion of second regular round of FYJC admission, 76,698 seats have remained vacant in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad region. (KALPESH NUKTE/HT)

In the second regular round of Class 11 admissions, a total 66,861 seats were available for which 44,540 students were eligible out of which, 20,602 students were allotted a college. Of the 20,602 students, 1,883 students were given the college of their first preference; 2,851 students were given the college of their second preference; while 1,885 students were given the college of their third preference.

While the detailed schedule of the third regular round of FYJC admissions for the Pune region was declared by the director of education (secondary and higher secondary) Pune. Immediately after completion of the second regular round on July 5, the vacancy list was displayed by the colleges while the allotment list of the third round will be declared on July 12 at 10 pm.

According to the new schedule of the third regular round, new submissions and updating of part 2 forms will start from July 6 and even new students can register for the admission process. Till 10 pm on July 9, the application form (part 1) edit and choice filling or updating of option form (part 2) for the third round will be available online.

At 11 am on July 12, the junior college allotment list for the third round of admissions will be displayed online. Accordingly, the cut-off list for this round will be displayed and SMS will be sent to the students. “Then from 10 am on July 12 to 6 pm on July 14, students need to confirm their admission in the allotted colleges. Admission confirmation, rejection or cancellation needs to be carried out via student login,” said Rajendra Ahire, deputy director, education department, Pune.

“New student registration and new part 1 filling will continue throughout for the next round. For students who have confirmed their admission in any junior college through the centralised admission round or through quota admissions, the admission process will be complete for them. Junior colleges will be permitted to surrender the vacant minority and in-house quota seats after the third round. The schedule for further admission rounds will be declared thereafter,” Ahire said.

While on July 14, the junior colleges will upload the status of the admitted students on the website as well as display the quota-wise vacancy.

