78% of severely malnourished children in Pune ZP showed improvement after intervention
After intervention and regular screening of children for malnutrition by the health department of the Zilla Parishad (ZP), 78 per cent of the severely malnourished children have shown improvement.
Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer (CEO) at ZP, said that in December and January, Pune ZP initiated an advanced screening of 3.28 lakh children in the age groups of 0-6 years.
“The identified children needing interventions were classified into those needing nutritional, medical and surgical interventions. Some children required a combination of two or more types of intervention. Pune ZP has been working on ‘malnourishment free Pune’ for the last two years with encouraging results,” said Prasad.
He added that overall numbers of malnourished children have fallen and there has especially been an improvement in individual children identified as malnourished.
“Among the children found to be severely malnourished, 78 per cent of children have shown improvement due to the integrated programme. Among the marginally malnourished children, 68 per cent of the children have shown improvement. The children whose nutritional status continues to be poor will be checked by specialists and dieticians. We will continue to intervene as per their specific needs,” said Prasad.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics