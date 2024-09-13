8 held in diesel pilferage racket in Loni Kalbhor

The Loni Kalbhor Police have arrested eight persons in connection with petrol and diesel pilferage from fuel tankers transporting diesel from distribution tribunals of two oil companies named PCL and IOCL. The incident took place on Wednesday, September 11, and FIR was registered on Thursday. DCP (Zone V) A Raja said that the police were probing to find out if the staffers of the oil companies were involved in the diesel pilferage racket. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused arrested have been identified as Shubam Bhagat, 23; Tushant Shumbe, 31; Ravi Kevat, 25; Vishal Gosavi, 30; Kiran Ambekar, 31, and Rohit Kumar, 21, Srikant Sumbe and Pravin Sidram Madikhambe who are drivers and cleaners responsible for refilling at the terminal facility located in Kunjriwadi.

The FIR related to theft was registered under Bharati Nyay Sanhita (BNS) 111, 112, 303(2), 61(2), 316(3), 287, 288, Explosive Substances Act and Essential Commodities Act, said police.

Two private tankers containing diesel belonging to two public sector oil companies, an empty tanker, 1,620 litre worth of diesel, two trucks, a car, an electric motor, a pipe and a plastic barrel estimated to be worth over ₹48 lakh were confiscated.

The suspects would steal fuel to sell it in black in the rural areas of Pune.

DCP (Zone V) A Raja said that the police were probing to find out if the staffers of the oil companies were involved in the diesel pilferage racket.

Raja further said special teams have been formed to investigate the racket in detail.