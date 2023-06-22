81% pre-monsoon rainfall deficit in Pune: IMD

Due to the lack of pre-monsoon showers throughout the majority of the state and a delayed monsoon, Maharashtra is experiencing a severe rainfall deficit. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state is experiencing an 88% rainfall deficit with only 15.10mm of rainfall till June 12 as opposed to normal rainfall of 120.40mm this month. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state is experiencing an 88% rainfall deficit with only 15.10mm of rainfall till June 12 as opposed to normal rainfall of 120.40mm this month. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Similarly, Pune city is also experiencing large deficiency in pre-monsoon rainfall in June. As per data, the city received 21 mm of rainfall between June 1 and June 21. The normal rainfall for the month is 112.6 mm, however, with the current status, the city is experiencing - 81% rainfall deficiency.

Many districts in the state are also experiencing similar conditions of large rainfall deficiency, said officials.

This year, as the El Nino conditions are observed, the monsoon was expected to be weak at least in the beginning phase. As forecasted by IMD the monsoon onset was delayed by eight days in Kerala. Even after its arrival, due to the occurrence of cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea, the monsoon progress was halted in the country.

As the cyclone pulled the moisture from the atmosphere, the pre-monsoon rainfall also got affected in the state, said officials. However, scientists and weather experts indicated the revival of southwest monsoon in the state from June 23 onwards.

Speaking about monsoon advancement Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather and forecasting division, IMD, Pune, said, “Conditions continue to be favourable for further advancement of Southwest Monsoon over some more parts of south Peninsular India including south of Maharashtra during next two to three days.”

“For Pune and Mumbai, monsoon is just knocking at the door. All conditions are almost set for monsoon onset. Relative humidity has increased, and westerly winds are already existing and will strengthen in the coming days. Next week both cities will receive good rainfall for the entire week. Especially in dam areas and the hilly areas around the cities,” he said.

KS Hosalikar, head, climate research and services, IMD, Pune said, “The extended range forecast for rainfall for the next four weeks shows that in the first week, good rainfall indicated over central India, including Maharashtra. In the second week, the monsoon will remain active over the west coast of India.”

Rainfall deficiency in Maha

(From June 1 to June 21)

Sub-Division==Rainfall Deficiency

Konkan and Goa 67.60 mm - 84%

Madhya Maharashtra 13.80 mm -86%

Marathwada 9.40 mm - 90%

Vidarbha 8.50mm -91%

(Source- IMD)