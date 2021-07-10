84% parents agree to send child to offline school: SCERT survey

Around 84 per cent parents from across Maharashtra have agreed that they would like to send their ward to offline schools, according to a recent survey conducted by Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

Parents and teachers from across the state can participate in the survey until July 12 at 11:55 pm on the link http://www.maa.ac.in/survey.

Speaking about the survey, Dinkar Temkar, director SCERT said that as the state government has directed to reopen schools for classes eight to 12 offline, we decided to take a survey to understand how comfortable parents are with the decision.

“In a recent government resolution (GR), the state government has issued directives to start schools from classes eight to 12 in offline mode where Covid cases are negligible. Schools are directed to take all necessary precautions for the reopening like sanitization, mask and social distancing,” said Temkar.

He added that schools are also advised to call students to class alternatives so that not more than 20 students are present in the classroom at one time.

As the survey started, so far around 2,25,194 parents have participated in the survey. More parents can participate till July 12 late evening.

“Out of these, 1,89,095 parents have given their consent to send their ward to offline school whereas 36,099 that is 16.03 percent of parents have denied their consent for offline schools,” said Temkar.

He added that out of 2,25,194 parents who participated, 52.84 percent parents, that is 1,18,182 parents are from rural parts of Maharashtra.

“Out of 2,25,194 parents who participated, 23,948, that is 10.63 percent, were from suburban parts of the state and 83,064, that is 36.89 per cent of parents are from cities across Maharashtra,” said Temkar.

Local authorities are directed by the state government to open offline schools and allow students only if parents give their consent. This decision is not mandatory on parents and students. However, many parents have been keeping on sending their child back to school.

Schools are advised to carefully monitor each student for symptoms of Covid and if any such student is seen to show any symptoms, they should be immediately moved to the nearby hospital for better care.

Education experts note that the decision of offline classes will help students from rural parts as their learning loss is greater than those students who are residing in urban areas. Students from village face multiple issues of network problems during online education.