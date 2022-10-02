850-bed hospital to be set up in Moshi

The district collector has given approval to set up an 850-bed hospital in Moshi for Pimpri-Chinchwad residents. The ₹100 crore project will be jointly executed by Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and the collector’s office.

The district collector has earmarked the land which was earlier meant for cattle grazing to be transferred from the possession of the district administration to the PCMC for a global multi-speciality hospital construction project.

Rajesh Deshmukh, district collector, said, “The project aims at reducing the load on the civic hospital and providing quality healthcare to the area residents.”

Sitting MLA Mahesh Landge had moved a proposal before the state government seeking the construction of a public hospital in the area to cater to villages namely Chikhali, Charholi, Moshi and surrounding areas.

“The district administration took the proposal positively and a hospital will be built here. It will reduce the workload on YCM Hospital where there is a considerably higher number of patients from the mentioned areas,” Landge said.

The district administration is also mulling over a proposal to set up a medical college, paramedics course college and also nursing college.

“There has been a rapid modernisation and urbanisation of the entire PCMC area which also needs a good medical college including paramedical and nursing college to hone the skills of locally available talent to provide relief and medicare to the area residents,” Deshmukh said.