8.93 lakh stolen from petrol pump in Pune

PUNE: An unidentified thief allegedly looted ₹ 8.93 lakh from the Bhosale petrol pump in Chikhali on Saturday night. In this case, Vishal Bhosale has filed a complaint at the Chikhali police station. As per the complaint, the theft occurred between 10.30 pm on Saturday and 6 am on Sunday. Staffers had collected total cash of ₹ 9.99 lakh from petrol and CNG pumps and stored it in the cash room. However, in the morning they realised that the sum was missing from the locker. They immediately informed the owner about the incident, who then filed a plaint.

Investigating officers said that one suspect was captured in the CCTV footage, however, the accused had tampered with evidence by destroying the recording. The cops are working to get more footage from the locality to ascertain the identity of the accused.

As per statements, cops have registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 380 (theft in dwelling house) and are investigating the case further.