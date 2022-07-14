9 motorbikes gutted in fire in Pune residential building’s parking lot

Nine motorbikes including one electric motorcycle kept in the parking lot of the Ashtavinayak housing society in Chandannagar locality of Pune were gutted in a blaze on Thursday, officials said. No casualties were reported in the incident.

The fire broke out at the parking lot of a residential society at about 2:00 am on Thursday. Fire tenders from the Yerwada Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and succeeded in dousing the fire after much effort at about 3:10 am.

Fire and dense smoke caused panic among the residents of the building. The building has 10 flats.

Yerwada fire station duty officer Tandel Sunil Devkar said, “The exact reason for the fire is not known. However, prima facie it has been observed that, the fire broke out in the electricity meters installed in the parking lot. It then quickly spread to the parking area, and engulfed the parked motorcycles.”

“We received a call at 2:28 am and immediately a team of six firemen along with fire tenders rushed to the spot. We brought the fire under control soon,” Devkar said.

Fire brigade officials informed that there we no fire extinguishers installed in the premises of the residential complex.

A crowd gathered near the Ashtavinayak housing society as panic-stricken people rushed to safety. Many took out their mobile phones and clicked photographs to record the blaze.