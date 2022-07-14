9 motorbikes gutted in fire in Pune residential building’s parking lot
Nine motorbikes including one electric motorcycle kept in the parking lot of the Ashtavinayak housing society in Chandannagar locality of Pune were gutted in a blaze on Thursday, officials said. No casualties were reported in the incident.
The fire broke out at the parking lot of a residential society at about 2:00 am on Thursday. Fire tenders from the Yerwada Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and succeeded in dousing the fire after much effort at about 3:10 am.
Fire and dense smoke caused panic among the residents of the building. The building has 10 flats.
Yerwada fire station duty officer Tandel Sunil Devkar said, “The exact reason for the fire is not known. However, prima facie it has been observed that, the fire broke out in the electricity meters installed in the parking lot. It then quickly spread to the parking area, and engulfed the parked motorcycles.”
“We received a call at 2:28 am and immediately a team of six firemen along with fire tenders rushed to the spot. We brought the fire under control soon,” Devkar said.
Fire brigade officials informed that there we no fire extinguishers installed in the premises of the residential complex.
A crowd gathered near the Ashtavinayak housing society as panic-stricken people rushed to safety. Many took out their mobile phones and clicked photographs to record the blaze.
-
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin hospitalised after testing Covid positive
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin was on Thursday admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after he had tested positive for Covid-19 on July 12. “Honourable Chief Minister, Thiru MK Stalin has been admitted to Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet, Chennai for investigations and observation for Covid related symptoms,” a medical bulletin from Kauvery hospital said. Governor RN Ravi and opposition leaders of the AIADMK wished Stalin a speedy recovery.
-
Bengaluru's Bishop Cotton and St John’s school principals suspended: Report
The Karnataka Central Diocese has suspended the principals of two popular Bengaluru schools. A report in the Deccan Herald said S Edwin Christopher of Bishop Cotton Boys' School and Shantha Susheela of St John's High School had been suspended over allegations that due processes had been violated, but details of these allegations were not mentioned. On Tuesday, staff at Bishop Cotton Boys' were informed of the the bishop of the diocesee, suspension bythe Rev Prasanna Kumar Samuel.
-
Maharashtra to cut petrol prices by ₹5/ litre and diesel prices by ₹3/litre
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday announced that the state government had decided to cut value added tax on petrol prices by Rs 5 per litre and diesel by Rs 3 per litre. “Great relief to Maharashtrian & Marathi Manus ! Happy to announce that new Government under CM Eknathrao Shinde has decided to reduce Petrol & Diesel prices by Rs 5/litre & Rs 3/litre respectively,” Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis later tweeted.
-
Mamata Banerjee tries her hand at making momos after pani puri. Watch
Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, after showcasing her culinary skills in making the popular Indian snack of Pani Puri two days ago, on Thursday was caught in action - making momos - during her visit to Darjeeling. In the video, which was first shared by Trinamool Youth Congress member Dipankar Kumar Das, the party supremo can be seen sitting in a small kitchen made with tin sheets.
-
Bengaluru civic body under fire after plants bud in newly asphalted road
According to reports, the Idgah main road in Mahadevapura zone was laid ten days ago but residents alleged that soil under it was not cleared before asphalting work was undertaken. The issue emerged on social media by resident welfare organisations such as Varthur Rising, who shared pictures of citizens measuring the thickness of the bitumen used for tarring roads, which was less than one inch.
