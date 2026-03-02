98 people, including 84 students from Pune, stranded in Dubai

Eighty-four MBA students and four faculty members from Indira School of Business Studies (ISBS) in Pune are stranded in Dubai after escalating tensions in West Asia led to sudden airspace closures and widespread flight disruptions over the weekend. Additionally, ten other citizens are also stranded in Dubai, said Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi. “All the students and staff members are safe. They have been shifted to a hotel in Dubai, and we are in constant touch with them, said college officials. (VIDEO GRAB)

The group from ISBS had travelled to Dubai as part of a five-day academic study tour. According to institute officials, 44 students and faculty were scheduled to return to Pune on February 28, while the remaining 44 were to fly back on March 1. However, following the sharp escalation in the region and the subsequent suspension of several flight operations, both batches were unable to board their return flights.

Airport officials said multiple flights between India and Gulf destinations were either cancelled or delayed due to the evolving security situation.

Janardhan Pawar, dean of ISBS, said, “All the students and staff members are safe. They have been shifted to a hotel in Dubai, and we are in constant touch with them.”

Tarita Shankar, chairperson, Indira Group of Institutes, said the institute has been coordinating with central authorities to facilitate their return. “We are in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The safety of our students is our priority, and we are making arrangements to bring them back at the earliest once flights resume,” she said.

“We are safe at the hotel, and the college is taking care of our lunch and dinner arrangements. We are confident that the college authorities and the Indian Embassy will evacuate us soon,” said Bhushan Wagh, a student of MBA from Indira University.

On Saturday, the Chief Minister’s Office in Maharashtra posted on X that the state government was closely monitoring the situation involving students from Pune stranded in Dubai. “The Maharashtra government is in constant touch with the concerned authorities. All necessary assistance will be extended to ensure their safe return,” the post said. It added that officials have been directed to coordinate with the Centre and provide regular updates to the families of the affected students.

According to an official statement issued by the district administration on Sunday, ten other citizens from Pune are also currently stranded in Dubai. The individuals — Suhani Chetan Devidas, Siddheshwdar Dhanraj Jadhav, Rohit Hari Alhat, Prakash Sitaram Gavli, Sandeep Ashok Ukarande, Ganesh Suryakant Gulve, Ajay Chandrashekhar Kale, Pravin Machhindra Band, Vishal Bharat Bhosale and Kishor Kulkarni—have been contacted by the administration and are reported to be safe and in regular communication with authorities.

“Contact has been established with all of them from Pune. They are safe and remain in communication. Additionally, 84 students and four teachers from Indira College, Pimpri Chinchwad, who had travelled to Dubai for a 15-day college camp, are also stranded there. They have been contacted and are reported to be safe,” said Dudi.