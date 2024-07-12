9-year-old brain dead boy’s organs save four lives in Pune

The parents of a nine-year old boy from Vishrantwadi who was declared brain dead on July 9 after suffering from benign brain tumour with Hydrocephalus (obstructive) donated his organs and saved four lives, said officials. The city recorded the 36th cadaveric organ donation this year, said officials of Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee (ZTCC), Pune. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

With this the city recorded the 36th cadaveric organ donation of the year, said officials of Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee (ZTCC), Pune.

As per officials, the boy was admitted at Inlaks and Budhrani Hospital on July 3 and was declared brain dead on July 9.

“His liver, both kidneys, pancreas and lungs were retrieved and transported by green corridors for transplantation for registered recipients,” said, Aarti Gokhale, transplant coordinator, zonal transplant coordination committee, Pune.

The split liver was transplanted to a 47-year-old male, a resident of Ruby Hall Clinic.

“The man was suffering from liver cirrhosis an end stage of liver diseases. The transplant was successful, and the patient is doing well,” said Dr Prasad Mugliker, medical director of Ruby Hall Clinic.

One of the two kidneys and pancreas was given to a 40-year-old male in Sahyadri Hospital, Deccan.

“The man is a resident of Borivali and was suffering from chronic kidney diseases and pancreas ailments. He had registered at Sahyadri Hospital for organ donation. The patient is recovering well and is stable,” said Dr Bipin Vibhute, head of the liver and multi-organ transplant department at Sahyadri Hospitals.

The second kidney of the donor was transplanted in a 64-year-old, male in Jupiter Hospital. “The patient is a resident of Ahmednagar and was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease and has been on dialysis for the past few years. The recipient is recovering well, and the procedure was successful,” said Dr Rajendra Patankar, chief executive officer, Jupiter Hospital.

The recipient for lungs was a 60-year-old female patient from a private hospital in Pimpri Chinchwad who was critically ill, said the ZTCC officials.