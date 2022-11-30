A day after strike, 2,500 auto drivers booked for causing traffic snarls in Pune

Pune: A day after auto rikshaw drivers went on strike, Pune Police filed FIRs against 2,500 drivers and auto union members for causing traffic congestion throughout the city.

Many unions called a strike on Monday against bike taxis, which are becoming a popular option for auto rickshaws. However, the strike-related protests caused traffic chaos in many areas. Given this, an FIR was filed was lodged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 351 at Bund Garden police station.

Many residents in the city were inconvenienced as a result of the unexpected strike. Office workers, students, and others were forced to rely on public transportation to get to their destinations.

The protest and indefinite strike were called by ‘Baghtoy Rickshawala’ auto-rickshaw union. It was later supported by all the prominent federations, including the Rickshaw Panchayat auto union, the state’s oldest auto union.

Many auto-rickshaw drivers and all union members had lined up from COEP to the RTO office at Sangamwadi bridge. At the demonstration, a large number of drivers parked their vehicles and raised anti-government slogans.

Auto rickshaw union members Keshav Kshirsagar, Baba Kamble and Anand Ankush are named as accused in the FIR.