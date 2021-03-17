A pedestrian nightmare to walk on Sus-Pashan footpath

Pipes lying between broken tiles and dirt all around the footpath, makes walking difficult for pedestrians on the Sus-Pashan road.

Work has been going on for at least a month on the road, and hence all the debris on the footpath.

“It becomes a very difficult walk, especially at night. The footpath has benches and an open gym, but we cannot use it, as it is not well maintained. I see workers and officials from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), but work going on is very slow,” said Mukesh Sinha, who stays at Prime Heights on the opposite side of the said footpath.

Dinkar Gojare, superintendent engineer of the PMC’s road department, said, “70 per cent of the footpath work is completed. In a few patches, the drainage pipeline work is going on, so there is dirt on the footpath. The broken tiles will be replaced. Our official had done spot visits.”

Prakash Saxena, who visits ICICI bank next to the footpath, said, “There is a nullah at the rear-end of the footpath, where garbage is dumped. Since the footpath is not kept clean it becomes hard to stand outside the bank.”

Ajit Desmukh, who is currently handling the solid waste management department, said, “Every 15 days garbage is cleaned off the footpath. Instead of throwing garbage in bins, people just throw it near the nullah and it keeps on coming on to footpath.”

Another resident, Subhash Puri of Maurya residency said, “No hawkers are allowed to set up stalls on the footpath, but in the evening many street eateries occupy space on the footpath. I have not seen any inquiry form the encroachment department ever here.”