A pedestrian nightmare to walk on Sus-Pashan footpath
Pipes lying between broken tiles and dirt all around the footpath, makes walking difficult for pedestrians on the Sus-Pashan road.
Work has been going on for at least a month on the road, and hence all the debris on the footpath.
“It becomes a very difficult walk, especially at night. The footpath has benches and an open gym, but we cannot use it, as it is not well maintained. I see workers and officials from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), but work going on is very slow,” said Mukesh Sinha, who stays at Prime Heights on the opposite side of the said footpath.
Dinkar Gojare, superintendent engineer of the PMC’s road department, said, “70 per cent of the footpath work is completed. In a few patches, the drainage pipeline work is going on, so there is dirt on the footpath. The broken tiles will be replaced. Our official had done spot visits.”
Prakash Saxena, who visits ICICI bank next to the footpath, said, “There is a nullah at the rear-end of the footpath, where garbage is dumped. Since the footpath is not kept clean it becomes hard to stand outside the bank.”
Ajit Desmukh, who is currently handling the solid waste management department, said, “Every 15 days garbage is cleaned off the footpath. Instead of throwing garbage in bins, people just throw it near the nullah and it keeps on coming on to footpath.”
Another resident, Subhash Puri of Maurya residency said, “No hawkers are allowed to set up stalls on the footpath, but in the evening many street eateries occupy space on the footpath. I have not seen any inquiry form the encroachment department ever here.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC clears proposed underground Swargate-Katraj metro line
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Surrendered Naxal claims he saw Bhelke with Milind Teltumbde in jungles of Gadchiroli
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boil water notice for city’s eastern residents
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC writes off ₹13 crore property tax on mobile towers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Edible oil prices reach an all-time high in Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC extends contract of SWaCH by two months, administration fears slip in cleanliness ranking
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Garbage stink irks commuters on Pune-Bengaluru highway
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A pedestrian nightmare to walk on Sus-Pashan footpath
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
40 per cent of question sets yet to be submitted to SPPU
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three-time MP, BJP leader Dilip Gandhi dies; PM Modi pays tribute
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Don't think complete lockdown is necessary', says Pune mayor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From life of social work, and dreams of civil service... Dhanashri fights for her life
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New English School Ramanbaug completes 75 years, yearlong programs planned
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two arrested for murder over cricket betting debt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune deputy mayor resigns ahead of polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox