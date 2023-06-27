Art exhibition on Wari organised in city

Pune: An exhibition titled ‘Aanandachi Waari’ has been organised in the city by a group of artists displaying their work on the pilgrimage. As many as 61 professionals will display their art from June 27 to July 02 at PNG & Sons Art Galleries. (HT PHOTO)

The Wari culminates at lord Vitthal Temple in Pandharpur on Ashadhi Ekadashi on June 29 this year.

The exhibition is a display of paintings that depicts the different faces, forms, avatars, and colours of Lord Vitthal and Rukmini in water, pastels, acrylics, pencil, charcoal, oil, sculpture, digital art, calligraphy, photography, and many more capturing the still and moving tones.

Artists, sculptors, calligraphers, and photographers have captured many aspects and hues of the Wari, pictures of the deity Vitthal Rukhmini, folk, people, children, landscapes, and crowds in the Palkhi procession at Alandi, Dive Ghat, and Pune city, among others.

“As many as 61 professionals from different fields who are passionate about art have come together as a group of inspired artists to treat art lovers with a range of visual delight in abstract, semi-realistic, realistic, and composition-based media through their presentation starting from June 27 to July 02 at PNG & Sons Art Galleries at Kothrud, Aundh, and Satara Road in Pune,” the organisers said.

