AAP questions edu qualification of 18 PMC engineers vying for promotion

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) appealed to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) commissioner Vikram Kumar not to allow 18 civic engineers to appear for departmental examination as they had submitted the engineering certificate of the college which is not legal. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) appealed to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) commissioner Vikram Kumar not to allow 18 civic engineers to appear for departmental examination. (HT PHOTO)

The PMC is conducting a departmental examination for promotion and direct appointment which is in January.

City AAP leaders Vijay Kumbhar and Abhijit More wrote a letter to Kumar saying, “We have said it many times that some of the PMC employees borrowed the fake certificate from one of universities from the Rajasthan. The engineering degree cannot be obtained through an external way, and it is a full-time course. But these employees are working at PMC at the same time they obtained these degrees.”’

The central government has said unequivocally that this college is not at the recommended level. Even the neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) initiated action against the engineers who are working with PCMC and submitted the degree certificates from this college in Rajasthan.

The AAP leaders further alleged that 42 employees had submitted the degree from the same college.

“They got promotions and posts by bribing elected members, and the link is with the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). As 18 employees from the PMC who are appearing for the departmental examination have the same fake certificates, the PMC should not allow them to appear for the examination,” More wrote to the municipal commissioner.