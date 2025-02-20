Aarogya Mitras in Maha go on indefinite strike over unmet demands

Beginning Tuesday, thousands of Aarogya Mitras working under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Aarogya Yojana (MJPJAY) and Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (PMJAY) have gone on an indefinite strike as their long-standing demands including fair wages, annual salary increments, and proper leave policies have not been fulfilled, they claimed. Aarogya Mitras are the field staff supporting patients to avail treatment under these schemes. The Aarogya Mitra Employees Union, affiliated to the Centre of Trade Union, which has gone on an indefinite strike, includes over 1,600 Aarogya Mitras with 108 in Pune district. (HT PHOTO)

The Aarogya Mitra Employees Union, affiliated to the Centre of Trade Union, which has gone on an indefinite strike, includes over 1,600 Aarogya Mitras with 108 in Pune district. The MJPJAY and PMJAY schemes are currently available in 1,695 hospitals (both private and public) in the state, and 109 hospitals in Pune district.

Earlier, the Aarogya Mitras had planned to go on strike from February 12, 2025. However, the CEO of the State Health Assurance Society, Annasaheb Chavan, held a meeting with Aarogya Mitra representatives to discuss their issues. Deputy CEO Vinod Bondre; officials from the third-party administrator (TPA); and leaders of the Maharashtra Aarogya Mitra Employees Association, including president Dr D L Karad also attended the meeting.

During the discussion, the TPA officials requested for 10 more days to address the demands of the Aarogya Mitras and the Aarogya Mitra representatives agreed to the same. However, even after completion of the 10-day deadline on February 17, no action was taken. Frustrated by the delay, the Aarogya Mitras decided to begin their indefinite strike from February 18, they said. Dr Karad, president, Maharashtra Aarogya Workers Union, said, “We gave the authorities enough time, but no decision was made. We have no choice but to go on strike until our demands are met.”

The strike is expected to impact healthcare services in government and private hospitals linked to these schemes. Aarogya Mitras play a crucial role in helping patients access free treatment under government health schemes. In their absence, patients may face difficulties availing these benefits. The Aarogya Mitra association has urged the government to take immediate action to resolve the issue. However, the government has not yet issued an official statement in response.

Demands of Aarogya Mitras

The union has several demands and has said that the salaries currently paid to Aarogya Mitras are ₹11,400 to ₹12,000 per month but minimum wages of ₹26,000 should be paid to them along with special allowances, insurance and dearness allowance, as per labour laws.

The union has further demanded an annual salary increment of 10%.

Petrol allowance and gratuity to Aarogya Mitras who have completed five years of service.

Besides, Aarogya Mitras should be entitled to legal leave and the transfer policy for Aarogya Mitras should be cancelled among others.