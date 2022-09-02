Above normal rainfall likely in September: IMD

Most parts of Maharashtra are likely to witness above-normal rainfall during the last leg of the southwest monsoon this season. The day temperature in the state for September is also likely to be below normal whereas nights will be warmer, as per officials at India Meteorological Department (IMD).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, as of Thursday, IMD officials refused to comment on monsoon withdrawal.

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology (DGM), said that the rainfall in the last leg of monsoon for Maharashtra is likely to be above normal as per forecasts issued.

Also read: Maha reports 19% more than normal rainfall: IMD

“We are monitoring the monsoon withdrawal, however, as of now the exact date is not issued by IMD for the withdrawal,” said Mohapatra.

He added that s per the model forecast, rainfall in September for most parts of Maharashtra is likely to be above the normal range.

Day temperature will be cooler while night temperature for most parts of Maharashtra will be warmer than normal, said officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“But some parts of Vidarbha are likely to report above normal maximum temperature during September. Coastal Konkan and Goa are likely to report above normal night temperature,” said Mohapatra.

Also read: IMD issues rainfall alert for several states for next few days | Check details

“Normal to above normal rainfall probability is likely over most parts of India except many parts of northeast India and some parts of east and northwest India where below normal rainfall is likely. Monthly rainfall for September 2022 over the country as a whole is most likely to be above normal,” said Mohapatra.

Speaking about the La Nina conditions, Mohapatra added that the La Nina conditions are likely to continue.

“The latest Monsoon Mission Climate Forecast System (MMCFS) model forecast indicates that the La Niña Conditions are likely to continue up to the end of the year. Other climate models are also indicating continuation of La Niña conditions during the upcoming season,” added Mohapatra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON