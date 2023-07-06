ABVP calls off hunger strike after SPPU VC’s intervention

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s (ABVP’s) indefinite hunger strike - which has been going on since the last three days – ended Wednesday evening after Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) vice-chancellor, professor Suresh Gosavi, held a meeting with the protesting students. The ABVP issued a statement to the effect that the university administration has agreed to all its demands even as Gosavi brought the agitation to a halt by offering juice to the agitators.

Activists held protests for various demands at SPPU main building for 3 days. (Kalpesh Nukte/ HT PHOTO)

The ABVP had alleged that the director of examination (examination director) is responsible for mismanagement in the examination department and several serious problems faced by the students.

Shubhankar Bachal, head, Pune ABVP, said, “For the first time in the history of the university, the results were wrongly declared after a period of 106 days. In the fourth-year paper on ‘Dynamics of machinery in mechanical engineering’, the ninth question appeared twice and the copy was changed in the last 15 minutes. Seven questions fell outside the syllabus in the software engineering exam (computer engineering).”

“The process of photocopying of many courses has not been started and should be started immediately and the photocopies given to students who have applied for the same. Even after 45 days, the results of the re-evaluation are not available. The results should have been announced immediately and in a proper manner. A situation has been created of giving backlog exams when there is no need to do so. Our demand is that the fees of such students should be refunded,” Bachal said.

Bachal warned that if positive action is not taken by the university administration in future, the ABVP will fight again for justice for the students. Whereas Gosavi said, “We had a detailed interaction with the students who began the indefinite hunger strike and assured them that we would resolve the issues raised by them about the examination department.”