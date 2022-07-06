ACB raids Pune civic deputy commissioner’s properties, unearths disproportionate assets worth ₹1 crore
PUNE: The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) Pune unit has filed a case of disproportionate assets against Vijay Bhaskar Landge (49), deputy commissioner, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), and his wife Shubhecha Vijay Landge (43) on Tuesday after unearthing assets worth at least ₹1 crore in market value from their possession.
ACB conducted searches at four properties in Pune and one in Nashik linked to Landge. Simultaneous searches were conducted at Kothrud, Karvenagar and Nashik locations on Tuesday. The ACB claimed to have found documents of 5.5 acres of agricultural land, two 2BHK flats in Kumar Parisar Kothrud and Karvenagar, one bungalow in Nashik.
“The market value of the properties found so far is about ₹1.02 crore, while search is going on. The case is under investigation,” the ACB said in a statement.
A big flat in Kumar Parisar, Kothrud, owned by Vijay, has been seized. The officers believe that somebody may have tipped him off about the raid as the items collected were less than what was anticipated.
No arrest has been made in the case, informed ACB officials.
A case has been registered against Landge and his wife at Kothrud police station on Tuesday under Section 109 of Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, and Sections 13 (1) (B) and 13 (2) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.
PM Modi to gift dev projects worth ₹1812 cr to Kashi
VARANASI Prime Minister Narendra Modi would gift multiple developmental projects worth over Rs 1812 crores to Kashi during his proposed visit on July 7, said Kashi region BJP president Mahesh Chandra Srivastava. Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Srivastava said that PM Modi would lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 1220 crores and inaugurate development projects worth over Rs 591 crore.
42 ‘illegal’ hawkers removed from Sector 46 vending zone
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram removed 42 street vendors illegally operating at its vending zone in Sector 46 on Tuesday, said a release issued by the civic body--the first such action initiated by the MCG against illegal street vendors. A joint team of MCG officials and Sector 50 police evicted the illegal vendors from the vending zone and also seized their belongings. Vendors sell food and beverages at affordable rates in a vending zone.
PMPML starts fifth electric bus depot at Pune railway station
PUNE With its focus on increasing the number of electric buses (e-buses) in the city, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited on Tuesday started its 5th e-depot for charging and maintenance of e-buses at Pune station. The city already has four e-charging stations at Nigadi, Wagholi, Baner and Bhekrai nagar. In the first phase, 25 buses will be charged at this e-depot. E-buses will be provided on the Kondhwa, Hinjewadi, Kharadi and Alandi routes.
After social media post about retirement, IAS officer Daulat Desai clarifies he wants to pursue new things
Daulat Desai, an Indian Administrative Service officer who gave a call about “no masks, no entry” during Desai's' stint at Kolhapur, resigned from the service and put up a long post on a social media platform on Monday stating it was “quite depressing to lie dumped in the backyard”. Desai's post led to various speculations about him being sidelined even after doing better job during previous postings.
Prepare development plan for Lucknow on lines of Metropolitan Board: CM
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday instructed officials to prepare a development plan for Lucknow on the lines of Metropolitan Board and increase jurisdiction of Lucknow Development Authority. Adityanath also instructed officials to start work on green corridor project in the next two months. “At present, more than 45 lakh population comes within the jurisdiction of the development authority,” said the CM. He instructed officials to appoint town planner in every development authority.
