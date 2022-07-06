Home / Cities / Pune News / ACB raids Pune civic deputy commissioner’s properties, unearths disproportionate assets worth 1 crore
pune news

ACB raids Pune civic deputy commissioner’s properties, unearths disproportionate assets worth 1 crore

PUNE: The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) Pune unit has filed a case of disproportionate assets against Vijay Bhaskar Landge (49), deputy commissioner, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), and his wife Shubhecha Vijay Landge (43) on Tuesday after unearthing assets worth at least 1 crore in market value from their possession
The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) Pune unit has filed a case of disproportionate assets against Vijay Bhaskar Landge (49), deputy commissioner, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), and his wife Shubhecha Vijay Landge (43) on Tuesday (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) Pune unit has filed a case of disproportionate assets against Vijay Bhaskar Landge (49), deputy commissioner, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), and his wife Shubhecha Vijay Landge (43) on Tuesday (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Updated on Jul 06, 2022 12:08 AM IST
Copy Link
ByShrinivas Deshpande

PUNE: The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) Pune unit has filed a case of disproportionate assets against Vijay Bhaskar Landge (49), deputy commissioner, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), and his wife Shubhecha Vijay Landge (43) on Tuesday after unearthing assets worth at least 1 crore in market value from their possession.

ACB conducted searches at four properties in Pune and one in Nashik linked to Landge. Simultaneous searches were conducted at Kothrud, Karvenagar and Nashik locations on Tuesday. The ACB claimed to have found documents of 5.5 acres of agricultural land, two 2BHK flats in Kumar Parisar Kothrud and Karvenagar, one bungalow in Nashik.

“The market value of the properties found so far is about 1.02 crore, while search is going on. The case is under investigation,” the ACB said in a statement.

A big flat in Kumar Parisar, Kothrud, owned by Vijay, has been seized. The officers believe that somebody may have tipped him off about the raid as the items collected were less than what was anticipated.

No arrest has been made in the case, informed ACB officials.

A case has been registered against Landge and his wife at Kothrud police station on Tuesday under Section 109 of Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, and Sections 13 (1) (B) and 13 (2) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The Prime Minister will interact with academicians from across the country in the Shiksha Samagam being organised by the Ministry of Education from July 7 to July 9. (Pic for representation)

    PM Modi to gift dev projects worth 1812 cr to Kashi

    VARANASI Prime Minister Narendra Modi would gift multiple developmental projects worth over Rs 1812 crores to Kashi during his proposed visit on July 7, said Kashi region BJP president Mahesh Chandra Srivastava. Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Srivastava said that PM Modi would lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 1220 crores and inaugurate development projects worth over Rs 591 crore.

  • Civic officials said the vendors were operating without obtaining any certificate from the municipal corporation. (Sourced)

    42 ‘illegal’ hawkers removed from Sector 46 vending zone

    The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram removed 42 street vendors illegally operating at its vending zone in Sector 46 on Tuesday, said a release issued by the civic body--the first such action initiated by the MCG against illegal street vendors. A joint team of MCG officials and Sector 50 police evicted the illegal vendors from the vending zone and also seized their belongings. Vendors sell food and beverages at affordable rates in a vending zone.

  • The electric bus depot near Pune railway station. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

    PMPML starts fifth electric bus depot at Pune railway station

    PUNE With its focus on increasing the number of electric buses (e-buses) in the city, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited on Tuesday started its 5th e-depot for charging and maintenance of e-buses at Pune station. The city already has four e-charging stations at Nigadi, Wagholi, Baner and Bhekrai nagar. In the first phase, 25 buses will be charged at this e-depot. E-buses will be provided on the Kondhwa, Hinjewadi, Kharadi and Alandi routes.

  • Daulat Desai, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who gave a call about “no masks, no entry” during his stint at Kolhapur, resigned from the service and put up a long post on a social media platform on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

    After social media post about retirement, IAS officer Daulat Desai clarifies he wants to pursue new things

    Daulat Desai, an Indian Administrative Service officer who gave a call about “no masks, no entry” during Desai's' stint at Kolhapur, resigned from the service and put up a long post on a social media platform on Monday stating it was “quite depressing to lie dumped in the backyard”. Desai's post led to various speculations about him being sidelined even after doing better job during previous postings.

  • Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (PTI)

    Prepare development plan for Lucknow on lines of Metropolitan Board: CM

    Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday instructed officials to prepare a development plan for Lucknow on the lines of Metropolitan Board and increase jurisdiction of Lucknow Development Authority. Adityanath also instructed officials to start work on green corridor project in the next two months. “At present, more than 45 lakh population comes within the jurisdiction of the development authority,” said the CM. He instructed officials to appoint town planner in every development authority.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 06, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out