ACB traps sub-divisional officer accepting ₹2 lakh bribe

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB), Pune, has arrested a senior revenue department officer for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹2 lakh from a complainant in connection with a land-related matter. The complainant approached the ACB Pune office and lodged a complaint on March 24. After verifying the allegations, ACB officials initiated a trap operation on March 27, 2026. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to officials, the accused, identified as Govind Pandharinath Shinde, 46, serving as sub-divisional officer (SDO) and sub-divisional magistrate at Junnar–Ambegaon division in Pune district, had initially demanded ₹5 lakh from the complainant. The demand was allegedly made in exchange for granting an occupancy/completion-related approval for a construction project.

Following a complaint, the ACB laid a trap on March 27. During the operation, the accused was caught red-handed accepting ₹2 lakh, which was part of the demanded bribe amount, at around 3:03 pm. The trap was executed at the sub-divisional office in Junnar-Ambegaon in Manchar.

The complainant, a 48-year-old builder, had undertaken a development project under a joint venture arrangement. As part of the process, he required a partial completion/occupancy- related certificate from the revenue authorities. It is alleged that Shinde demanded ₹5 lakh to clear the file and issue the necessary certification.

The complainant approached the ACB Pune office and lodged a complaint on March 24. After verifying the allegations, ACB officials initiated a trap operation on March 27, 2026.

ACB officials stated that the transaction was monitored, and the tainted money was recovered from the accused.

Further details emerging from the probe indicate that the construction project in question had already completed around 90 per cent of the work. However, the complainant required official certification to proceed further, for which the accused allegedly misused his position to demand illegal gratification. A case has been registered against the accused at Manchar Police Station under the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988.