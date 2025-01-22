Accountant booked for cheating company to the tune of 2 crore

PUNE: The Pune city police have booked an accountant for allegedly cheating his employers of ₹2 crore by falsifying financial records. The con was reported from January 2014 till date at the office of an event management company located at Koregaon Park. The con was reported from January 2014 till date at the office of an event management company located at Koregaon Park. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The complainant, Jinendra Dilip Doshi, 38, a partner in the company, reported the fraud involving Yogesh Popat Navle, 36, who worked as an accountant in the company’s office at Koregaon Park. According to the police, a private event management company located at Connaught Place in Koregaon Park had entrusted Navle with handling all its financial transactions due to the trust he gained. However, Navle took advantage of his position and created false records under the name ‘CBSE Tax’. He then transferred ₹2 crore from the company’s bank account to his own bank account and his relatives’ bank accounts over a period of time.

The company partners initially believed that the funds were being transferred for GST payments. However, it was later discovered that the money was being siphoned into Navle’s personal accounts. The scam was exposed after the GST department issued a notice to the company, prompting an internal investigation. Upon discovering the fraud, the company terminated Navle’s employment and demanded that he return the stolen funds. When he failed to comply, the company filed a complaint of cheating with the police, accusing Navle of embezzling ₹2 crore.

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter and registered a case against Navle and his relatives. Authorities are working to trace the accused and recover the embezzled amount.