Accused murders 25-yr-old for marrying sister against his wishes 

Probe into a recent arrest in the murder case of a 25-year-old man from Moshi has revealed that the accused was upset due to his sister marrying the man against his wish, officials said on Tuesday. The accused in the case have been identified as Pankaj Paikrao (28) and Sushant Gaikwad (22) who were arrested on June 28 while Sunil Chakranarayan (33) was arrested on 3 July. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported on 15 June at Adarsh Nagar in Moshi.

The accused in the case have been identified as Pankaj Paikrao (28) and Sushant Gaikwad (22) who were arrested on June 28 while Sunil Chakranarayan (33) was arrested on 3 July. The search for a fourth suspect, Dinesh Gaikwad, is underway.

According to police, a missing complaint of Amir Sheikh from Moshi was filed on 16 June at MIDC Bhosari police station. During further investigation, police suspected foul play in this case. Accordingly, police detained Paikrao and Gaikwad for further investigation. During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused hatched a plan to kill Sheikh.

Six months ago, Amir married his neighbouring girl, Nikita. According to Amir’s father, this marriage was opposed by Nikita’s relatives.

Police officials said that on June 15, Paikrao called Amir who was working in a private company. They had a liquor party. After a while, Paikrao along with others brutally beat up Amir and killed him. Initially, they kept the dead body in the forest area but later accused Chakranarayan provided them with diesel from a private company. Accused Sushant Gaikwad and Ganesh Gaikwad set the dead body on fire.

Later, on June 17, the accused Sushant and Ganesh filled the ashes and bones of the dead body in two gunny bags.

However, due to prompt police action, the accused were arrested.