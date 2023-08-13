Your Space: Take strict action against contractors for bad roads

Act against contractors, officials Act against those responsible for poor execution of road maintenance works, said readers. (HT FILE)

Driving a vehicle during the monsoon season is difficult due to slippery roads, reduced visibility, and unpredictable potholes. The bad condition of roads forces drivers and motorists to go slow and stay safe. Though the civic administration claims that roads are repaired, commuters’ inconvenience on the ground exposes PMC’s ineffective monsoon preparedness works. This amounts to criminal negligence and legal action must be taken against blacklisted contractors and negligent officials.

Jaymala Dhankikar

Report flagged bad roads

Citizens are enduring pothole-ridden roads for the complete fault of PMC. Even as maintenance work is an annual exercise, the civic body fails to improve road conditions resulting in constant traffic jams. It is a nagging issue and citizens are critical of the civic body’s apathy towards road conditions. PMC had appointed a third party to inspect the road works and file a report. The report covered 138 works (200-km roads) and found that 13 contractors carried out shoddy work. Despite the August 9 deadline set for pothole repairs, many roads are still unmotorable, posing risk to pedestrians and commuters. The road condition of Lohegaon area is poor and frequent traffic jams have only exacerbated the woes.

Kunal Dass

Kalwad route in bad shape

The vital Kalwad route that connects key areas such as Vimannagar, Kharadi, Kalyaninagar and Pune railway station has fallen into disrepair, marked by numerous potholes and congestion due to overcrowding. Even the alternative road through Khese Park, which could offer respite, faces waterlogging issues. PMC should act against the official responsible for pothole-ridden roads.

Jay Patel

Collaborate and address issue

With public safety and convenience at stake, officials and contractors must collaborate to swiftly address the mounting concerns related to bad roads. Urgent steps include identifying key roadways in need of repair, allocating resources for effective maintenance, and implementing immediate remedial measures to alleviate the prevalent hazards. A comprehensive approach to pothole repairs and road management is crucial to safeguarding the well-being of Pune’s residents and ensuring smoother travel experiences.

Sushila Mirikar

