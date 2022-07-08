Active monsoon pushes rainfall deficit in Maha from 30 % to 3 %
Pune: With the southwest monsoon in Maharashtra active again, rainfall deficiency in the state and its various sub-divisions has been reduced from 30% at the end of June to only 3% at present. There has been incessant rainfall in most parts of the state with Marathwada and Konkan recording above normal rainfall even as Vidarbha and central Maharashtra continue to report below average rainfall.
While there is still 3% rainfall deficiency in the state, it now falls in the normal rainfall category, said officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting department, IMD Pune, said that actual rainfall in the state till July 7 stands at 270.1 mm as against the normal of 277.7 mm for the same duration.
On Thursday, the IMD issued a ‘moderate rainfall’ warning for parts of Pune with ‘intermittent intense spells’ on July 8. The ghat areas will receive heavy rainfall on July 8, according to the IMD. Central Maharashtra, which includes Pune district, reported a rainfall deficit of 30% till the end of June, which has now reduced. According to the weather department, the rainfall deficiency in central Maharashtra is 24%. Pune district till July 7 has reported a rainfall deficit of 22%. The rainfall deficiency till the end of June was as high as 60%.
According to IMD, rainfall in the country as a whole is normal with zero per cent departure. Actual rainfall across India is 213 mm whereas normal rainfall is 213.3 mm. “Thursday was also a rainy day for Pune city. Pune is reporting intense spells at times; so far, it has reported moderate rain between 15.5 mm and 64.4 mm in 24 hours. There are chances that rainfall may increase in spread and intensity on July 8. In and around Pune, there has been moderate rain with isolated heavy rain. Even the ghats may experience very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall on July 8,” said Kashyapi. He said that the low pressure over Kutch has moved away even as rainfall continues.
“This may be because the westerly winds from the Arabian sea are strong enough. There is a presence of shear zone which will continue till July 9. And there is also a strong offshore trough over the Arabian sea and off the Maharashtra-Goa coast. One more upper air cyclonic circulation from Odisha is likely to approach Chattisgarh and Vidarbha which is making the monsoon vigorous, and it is likely to peak on July 8. But from July 9, it may marginally reduce and then from July 10 and July 11, the monsoon vigour will be partially subdued,” said Kashyapi. From July 12, rainfall activity is again likely to increase. “On July 13 and 14, the monsoon will be active and vigorous again,” he said.
-
Uttar Pradesh government claims consistent increase in revenue collections
The Uttar Pradesh government has claimed consistent improvement in situation on the revenue collection front, earning Rs 4095.53 crore more revenue in June 2022 than the collections made in same month last year. It collected total revenue of Rs 15259.64 crore against Rs 11,164.11 crore collected in the same month in 2021-2022. It had claimed revenue collections of about Rs 14,139.62 crore for May 2022 and Rs 12854.10 crore for April 2022.
-
Mega block on Harbour line after part of 46-year-old wall collapses
Central Railway motorman Shashikant Kamble applied the emergency brakes in the nick of time after he saw a portion of a dilapidated wall belonging to a BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport sub-station built atop the railways boundary wall, collapsing on to the track between Masjid Bunder and Sandhurst Road stations. At least 100 local train services were delayed and 50 train services were partially cancelled (terminated before they reached their destination) on the Harbour line.
-
Day 3 of chain hunger strike: BJP extends support to Ludhiana MC employees’ stir
As the chain hunger strike by municipal corporation employees' union— Sewermen/Safai Karamchari Sangharsh Committee— entered the third day, Bharatiya Janata Party extended support to the protesting employees on Thursday. BJP district president Pushpinder Singal, among other leaders, participated in the protest outside the MC's Zone-A office and said they would support to the employees in their fight to get their genuine demand fulfilled. Shiromani Akali Dal had also extended support to the protesting employees.
-
229 pothole complaints in less than a fortnight as heavy rains batter the city, only 16 resolved
Mumbai According to the data available with BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, more than 80% of the pothole-related complaints the civic body received this year has been between June 30 and July 6, after the city began receiving its first spell of heavy rains on June 30. The civic body has received 229 pothole-related complaints in June and July this year through its “Pothole Fixit” mobile application, of which only 16 potholes have been fixed.
-
Disproportionate assets case: HC seeks jail record of OP Chautala
The Delhi High Court on Thursday called for the jail record of former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala in connection with his conviction and four-year sentence in a disproportionate assets (DA) case. Justice Yogesh Khanna issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation on Chautala's challenge to his conviction and sentencing in the matter as well as on his plea for suspension of the sentence imposed by the trial court.
