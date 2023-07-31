Addl SP Vijay Chauddhary wins gold in World Police & Fire Games, Canada

PUNE Chauddhary – who represented India in the ‘World Police and Fire Games’ at Winnipeg, Canada – has won gold in the 125 kg category. (HT PHOTO)

Three-time ‘Maharashtra Kesari’ champion and additional superintendent of police, Vijay Chauddhary – who represented India in the ‘World Police and Fire Games’ at Winnipeg, Canada – has won gold in the 125 kg category. In a one-sided match, Chauddhary defeated his opponent, J Helinger from the US, taking a lead of 10 points and eventually winning the final match by a score of 11:01. Before Helinger, Chauddhary faced his toughest opponent in defending world champion, Jessi Sahota, during the semi-finals. Chauddhary defeated Sahota 11:08 in a nail-biting tussle.

“A few months ago, I won the gold medal for the Maharashtra police force. That day itself, I decided that I would win a gold medal for my country at the ‘World Police Games’. Today, all my hard work has paid off as I have made my country proud,” Chauddhary said after winning gold.

Originally from Saigaon Bagli village in Chalisgaon district of Jalgaon, Chauddhary serves as additional superintendent of police in the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Pune division, Maharashtra, and is already a three-time ‘Maharashtra Kesari’ champion and winner of gold at the national level, with several other titles to his credit.

Kept in a bio bubble by his coach Hind Kesari Rohit Patel, Chauddhary trained as per the Canadian time zone for several months at the Mamasaheb Mohol Wrestling Complext, Katraj, Pune.

“This win was only possible because of the constant support of my senior police officers from the Maharashtra Police Department, my family, my well-wishers and by god’s grace,” Chauddhary said.

Chauddhary said he dedicates his victory to every police official in India who serves the society by putting the nation first. He dedicates the gold to the entire Indian Police Force.

According to other wrestlers at Mohol Wrestling Complex, Chauddhary was very focused on his diet which includes a lot of protein, vitamins and carbs in the form of two litres of milk, one litre of badam thandai, soyabean, spinach, salad and apples and on non-vegetarian days, boiled eggs, chicken and mutton.

In the All India Police Games held at the SRPG Ground in Wanawadi, Pune, last year, Chauddhary won gold for the Maharashtra Police Force.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON