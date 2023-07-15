16% candidates who contested LS, Assembly polls have criminal charges against them

SLUG: ADR, MEW survey in State

According to the complete report material provided by ADR and MEW, a total of 14,117 candidates from Maharashtra who contested either Parliamentary, State assembly elections, or bypolls since 2004 have been analysed by ADR and MEW. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Since 2004, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Maharashtra Election Watch (MEW) have examined the financial and criminal backgrounds of MPs, MLAs, and candidates in Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

The data is based on affidavits submitted by candidates prior to the Maharashtra Assembly Elections in 2004, 2009, 2014, and 2019, as well as bypolls to the Maharashtra Assembly and Lok Sabha.

Sharad Kumar, the State coordinator of MEW said that according to the study, out of the 14,117 candidates, 3,668 (26%) have declared criminal cases against them.

“As many as 2,321(16%) candidates out of the 14,117 have serious criminal charges on their names. MPs and MLAs with criminal cases: Out of 1,326 MPs/MLAs scrutinised since 2004, 715 or 54% have declared criminal cases against themselves and 422 or 32% have serious criminal cases,” Kumar informed.

While revealing the date further, Ajit Ranade, founder member of National Election Watch (NEW) and ADR stated that the average assets of 3,668 candidates with criminal records are ₹5.50 crores.

“Apart from that, the average assets of 2,321 candidates with serious criminal cases is ₹6.17 crores, while the average assets of 715 MPs/MLAs (studied since 2004) with declared criminal cases is Rs.12.50 crores,” Ranade informed.

The report further added that since 2004, the average asset of all candidates (14,117) analysed has been ₹2.65 crores.

