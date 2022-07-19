Aero mall to come up at Pune airport
Pune: Pune airport will set up retail and co-working centre “Aero Mall” at the new building having multilevel car parking facility (MLCP). The shopping mall-cum-co-working space is expected to be launched on October 15.
A private firm will lease out the Pune airport’s standalone mixed-use centre having shopping, office and co-working, food court and multi-level car park (MLCP) facility by the end of Q3 2022 (July -September).
The leasable area of the retail space is 130,000 sq ft spread over three floors. The third floor, measuring 65,000 sq ft, will be dedicated for co-working/office spaces and could accommodate around 2,000 professionals. The building also includes 350,000 sq ft MLCP. The complex covers an area of 208,000 sq ft.
Mayank Sharan, director, Anarock Retail, said, “The airport complex is carried out under the PPP model with AAI (Airports Authority of India) with development carried out exclusively by Pebbles Infra-Tech Pvt. Ltd. The retail spaces are suited for high-end electronics, apparel, and F&B outlets.”
AAI and airport officials did not return request for comment
