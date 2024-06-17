After a recent landslide incident, citizens from Taljai Hills area seek urgent attention from authorities

After a recent landslide incident occurred on June 13, residents of Kshitij society, on the foothills of Taljai hills wrote to authorities including Pune Municipal Corporation ( PMC) and Pune Forest Department, and sought urgent attention from them. While PMC told the society to manage the situation on its own, the forest department assured about the visit to the hills area. MLA Madhuri Misal after knowing about the incident also held a meeting with residents and told them to be present at the time of the visit by forest officials. MLA Madhuri Misal after knowing about the incident also held a meeting with residents and told them to be present at the time of the visit by forest officials. (HT PHOTO)

On June 13, a landslide occurred at Taljai Hills near Kshitij society. In this incident, no injuries were reported however some vehicles were damaged by society premises. After this incident, residents of the society along with the other citizens from the area informed about this Pune Municipal Corporation ( PMC) on June 14. However at that time the PMC in their written reply informed the society member that they should do all the precautionary work on their own.

After this, the society members approached the Forest department and informed them about the incident. Meanwhile, the resident also met MLA Madhuri Misal and Informed her about the landslide incident.

On Monday, June 17, both Mahadev Mohite, Deputy Conservator of Forest, Pune Forest Division, and MLA Madhuri Misal along with the Forest and PMC officials visited the place where the landslide incident occurred.

Speaking about the visit Mohite said, “ Today we visited the society premises which is close to Talkai Hills. There are some stones stuck at hill slopes posing a threat to society. apart from that a safety wall also needs to be constructed in this area. It was decided during the visit that, PMC officials would primarily be carrying out the stone removal work. After that, a proposal will be prepared for construction of the safety wall. The proposal will be sent to the forest department if the forest land is required for the same.”

Ashutosh Mavle, a resident of the society said, “ Today the visit is conducted by MLA Madhuri Misal, Forest officials, and PMC officials. They have assured us that appropriate steps will be taken to prevent any such incident to be happen in the future.”

Taljai Hill has a history of landslide incidents. In 2021 a major landslide incident happened in this area. City-based geologists after the incident have studied the hill area and also highlighted that the hills need urgent attention as it is prone to rockfall incidents. Members from the Shakarnagar citizen forum also demanded that a forest department take appropriate steps under the guidance of geologists and structural engineers so that such incidents can be prevented in the future.