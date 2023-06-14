After ad gambit, Shinde lauds Fadnavis, PM Modi for support

PUNE: Maharashtra chief minister (CM) Eknath Shinde maintained his stance on the survey which showed that he was more popular than deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, and stated, “As our government doing the citizen-centric work, the citizens are supporting us wholeheartedly. It’s the result of the efficiency of our government.” Chief minister Eknath Shinde (C) during an event in Kolhapur. Also seen are state ministers Chandrakant Patil (L) and Deepak Kesarkar(R). Shinde was in Kolhapur on Tuesday to launch the district-level campaign ‘Shashan Apalya Dari’. (ANIL VELHAL)

Shinde was in Kolhapur on Tuesday to launch the district-level campaign ‘Shashan Apalya Dari’. As per the schedule, CM Shinde and Deputy CM Fadnavis both were expected to be present for the event. But as Shiv Sena published an advertisement on Tuesday featuring Shinde and PM Modi, Fadnavis preferred to skip the event on health grounds, fueling political speculation.

The published advertisement mentioned that 26.1 per cent of Maharashtra voters preferred Eknath Shinde as Chief Minister while Fadnavis was the choice of 23.2 per cent of people.

It became a major talking point in the political circle.

During the course of the event, Shinde conversed with media persons saying, “It is the result of sincere work of my government. As this government is of and for the common man, citizens have shown their faith in us. But it is not just my credit, but Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis and all our colleagues deserve equal praise.”

While clarifying that there are no photos of the late Balasaheb Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis, Shinde clarified that the advertisement is not published by the government. Shinde also paid rich tributes to Prime Minister Modi for his achievement.

“For the first time in state history, a government is going to the doorsteps of common citizens and providing benefits to them,” Shinde remarked.