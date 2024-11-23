After CNG rate increase, autos want fare hike

Mumbai/Pune: Autorickshaw unions have written to the state transport department on Friday evening seeking a ₹3-hike in the base fare in order to offset the ₹2 per kilogram hike in compressed natural gas (CNG) prices. The unions want the fares raised to absorb the impact of the CNG price hike. They also anticipate a further hike of ₹2- ₹4 per kg in CNG prices and have urged the transport department to raise the per-kilometre fare. Autorickshaw unions have written to the state transport department seeking a ₹ 3-hike in the base fare in order to offset the ₹ 2 per kilogram hike in CNG prices. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Earlier on Friday, a day before the declaration of assembly poll results, city gas distribution (CGD) company Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd (MNGL) hiked the price of CNG to ₹87.90/kg in Pune city, including Pimpri-Chinchwad and adjoining areas of Chakan, Talegaon, and Hinjewadi.

Ali Daruwalla, president, All India Petrol Dealers’ Association, said, “It is a temporary increase due to international events and the rates of CNG, petrol and diesel will drop soon.”

The CNG price hike will severely impact auto drivers’ earnings as they fill at least 2-3 kg CNG in their vehicles everyday, said union representatives. Given the impact of the CNG price hike on running costs and the anticipation that MNGL may further hike prices by ₹2- ₹4 per kg in the coming days, the unions have urged the transport department to raise the per kilometre fare.