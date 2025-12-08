After epic 500 km journey, 3-year-old tiger now untraceable

A three-year-old male tiger that reportedly travelled nearly 500 kilometres from Yavatmal to Solapur has now gone missing. Forest officials confirmed there have been no sightings or livestock kills across the Solapur–Dharashiv landscape this post-monsoon season, but maintained that the tiger is “safe” and that regular monitoring continues. The tiger was subsequently photographed at Yedshi Ramling Wildlife Sanctuary in December 2023, before moving to Barshi tehsil in Solapur a year later—marking the first tiger sighting in the region in 50 years. (HT)

“This year, due to good rainfall, the grass cover has grown widely, making it difficult to track the tiger’s movement. However, from this month onwards, we expect more information about its presence,” said Rahul Shelke, assistant conservator of forest, Dharashiv division.

The tiger, born in Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary in Yavatmal, has travelled nearly 500 km—an unusual journey for the species—before it reached Solapur district. It was reportedly first spotted on December 1 last year near Kalambh village. A rise in cattle attacks in December 2024 prompted farmers to alert the forest department. Camera traps then confirmed the presence of the young male, born in 2022 and missing from Tipeshwar since May 2023.

The tiger was subsequently photographed at Yedshi Ramling Wildlife Sanctuary in December 2023, before moving to Barshi tehsil in Solapur a year later—marking the first tiger sighting in the region in 50 years.

Although long-distance dispersal is not impossible, the sighting was unusual because Solapur and Dharashiv are not recognised as tiger corridors. Officials began intensive monitoring, deploying over 30 camera traps and conducting repeated thermal drone surveys. The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests also issued capture orders twice, but rescue teams were unable to dart the animal.

“The tiger has been hiding in a terrain where darting is extremely difficult,” a member of the rescue team said.

In the last two months, there have been no sightings or reports of cattle depredation.

“For the last two months, no sighting has been reported, but our search operation continues. Teams are patrolling regularly to detect any movement,” said Jagdish Edlavar, district forest officer, Dharashiv.

Shelke added, “The tiger is fine and is currently marking its territory across landscapes in Solapur, Dharashiv and Beed districts. It was last sighted in Yedshi Sanctuary and before that near the Beed border. Since then, there have been no reports, but we expect more details in the coming days.”

“We are currently focusing on capacity-building in case of conflict and are considering conservation measures, such as introducing a prey base, as the tiger appears to be adopting the landscape as its territory,” he said.

Researchers highlight potential for conservation in Solapur–Dharashiv

Wildlife researchers say the tiger’s year-long survival in a non-traditional habitat is in itself an ecological milestone and highlights the potential for conservation in Solapur–Dharashiv.

“The male tiger that migrated to theSolapur–Dharashiv region has now completed a year in this landscape, surprising many with its long-distance travel and successful survival,” said Gayatri Rajgurav, member of Eco Rescue Daund and a wildlife researcher from Pune.

She said young males disperse to explore new habitats and establish territories. “Despite early challenges such as frequent sightings near human settlements and occasional livestock depredation, the tiger adapted remarkably well. It navigated highways, waterlogged terrain during heavy rains, and remained largely elusive while moving across Yedshi, Barshi, Solapur, Tuljapur and Ekurgā,” she added.

Researchers believe the tiger’s survival highlights Dharashiv’s ecological potential. With proper planning, Ramling Sanctuary could be developed into a suitable tiger habitat, benefiting conservation, tourism and local livelihoods.

Recommended measures include increasing prey base, creating perennial water sources, protecting natural vegetation, establishing wildlife corridors, using technology such as camera traps, training frontline staff, strengthening community participation, offering alternative livelihoods, ensuring timely compensation, and implementing strict wildlife protection. Introducing a female tiger in the future could help establish a viable population.

“With these initiatives, Ramling Sanctuary can emerge as a safe and thriving tiger habitat,” Rajgurav said.