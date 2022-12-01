After first case of Japanese Encephalitis in Pune, samples of animals, mosquitoes sent to NIV for testing

Officials of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department confirmed on Thursday, that samples of 18 dogs and pigs have been sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV) for further testing for Japanese Encephalitis (JE). The step was taken after a four-year-old boy from Wadgaonsheri was tested positive for JE and admitted to Sassoon General Hospital.

Speaking about the measures taken by the health department, Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health chief at the PMC said, “Along with the blood samples of the child, samples of seven household contacts and 16 neighbours have been taken to NIV for further testing. A rapid fever survey has also been conducted in 480 houses the adjacent area.”

“Mosquito samples have also been sent to NIV. Mosquito control measures, such as removing water accumulation, abating, insecticide spraying is being conducted,” added Wavare.

Officials from the Sassoon General Hospital confirmed that the four-year-old boy was admitted on November 3.

“The child was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the paediatric ward. The child exhibited symptoms like fever, headache, fits and weakness. The patient was given treatment and further testing was done. Blood samples and Cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) samples were sent to NIV. The test results tested positive for JE on November 29,” said Vinayaka Kale, dean, Sassoon General Hospital.

Dr Aarti Kinikar, head of the paediatric ward at the hospital said that the patient was on a ventilator for nine days. “After 17 days in the ICU, the child was shifted to the ward,” said Dr Kinikar.

What is Japanese Encephalitis (JE)

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Japanese Encephalitis (JE) is a flavivirus related to dengue, yellow fever and West Nile viruses, and is spread by mosquitoes. Most cases are mild. In rare cases, it is known to cause serious brain swelling with a sudden headache, high fever and disorientation.