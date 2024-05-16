After Mumbai billboard incident, another hoarding collapses in Pune

A roadside hoarding collapsed onto a stationary mini-truck in Maharashtra's Pune following strong winds, but no injuries were reported, according to news agency PTI. This incident occurred three days after a huge hoarding collapsed on a petrol pump in Mumbai's Ghatkopar, killing 16 people. On Thursday, disaster response forces concluded the rescue operation. A hoarding collapsed onto a stationary mini-truck in Maharashtra's Pune on Thursday following strong winds, but no injuries were reported,(ANI)

The hoarding, measuring 30 x 30 feet, which was installed at Jai Ganesh Samrajya chowk in the Moshi area of Pimpri Chinchwad in the district fell onto the stationary tempo truck and a couple of two-wheelers, as per police statements to PTI.

“A 30 x 30 feet hoarding erected on the margin of the road at Jai Ganesh Samrajya Chowk in Moshi area collapsed around 4.30 pm. It fell on a stationary tempo truck and a couple of two-wheelers. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as there was nobody inside or on the vehicles,” PTI quoted Pimpri Chinchwad police as saying.

A crane was used to remove the crashed iron hoarding, he said.

Mumbai hoarding collapse killed 16 people

A total of 16 people died after a massive hoarding measuring 120 feet by 120 feet collapsed onto a petrol pump in Mumbai's Chheda Nagar area due to strong winds on Monday evening.

According to an official from the National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF), the 66-hour rescue operation concluded at 10.30 am on Thursday.

In the early hours of Wednesday, the bodies of a retired Air Traffic Control (ATC) general manager and his wife were recovered from a car trapped beneath the structure. The incident also resulted in 75 injuries.

The official mentioned that five interconnected girders of the hoarding had to be individually cut to retrieve the bodies of the couple.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, has declared a compensation of ₹5 lakh for the families of the deceased and pledged that the state government will bear the medical expenses of the injured.

A new video emerged on Thursday, capturing the moment when the hoarding collapsed onto the roof of the fuel pump, trapping over 100 people.

The footage, filmed from a passing vehicle, showed vehicles cautiously moving through the storm, with the road visibly inundated with heavy rain and flowing water. As the camera pans towards the left window, a scene unfolds at the fuel pump where trucks, cars, and motorcycles are present, some refuelling while others seek refuge from the rain, moments before the billboard collapses.