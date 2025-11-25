After NCP, rival faction also assesses possibility of alliance

With indications that Mahayuti partners — the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Ajit Pawar–led Nationalist Congress Party — may contest against each other in the upcoming civic polls, both NCP factions have begun evaluating the possibility of coming together in Pune and other municipal corporations. he Sharad Pawar faction has asked its office-bearers to share their views on whether an alliance with the Ajit Pawar group in Pune would be acceptable. However, its official stand remains unchanged. (HT)

Ajit has already asked his city unit to submit a report on the feasibility of joining hands with the Sharad Pawar–led NCP. Initially reluctant, the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) has now begun internal discussions on the matter.

The Sharad Pawar faction has asked its office-bearers to share their views on whether an alliance with the Ajit Pawar group in Pune would be acceptable. However, its official stand remains unchanged. City unit president Prashant Jagtap reiterated, “We will not form an alliance with any party that is part of the Mahayuti. We will contest as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi.”

Despite this firm position, the party leadership has sought feedback from office-bearers. Several NCP (SP) leaders admit privately that the faction may not have strong enough candidates in the city, especially since most sitting corporators have joined the Ajit Pawar’s camp.

NCP (SP) leader Nitin Kadam said, “We are in a dilemma. Will voters accept it if the two groups come together? I have submitted my views to the party.”

NCP (Ajit Pawar) city unit president Sunil Tingre said, “We believe both NCP factions should unite. We are gathering feedback from party workers and will soon submit our report to the leadership.”