Thursday, May 29, 2025
After public protest, PCMC puts TP scheme in Charholi on hold

ByVicky Pathare
May 29, 2025 10:58 PM IST

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner, PCMC, said, following public protest, the civic body has decided to put the decision on hold

Following protests from locals and politicians, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Thursday put the proposed town planning (TP) scheme for Charholi area on hold, said officials.

The civic body had earlier scrapped the TP scheme in Chikhali-Kudalwadi. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
According to officials, the development plan of Pimpri-Chinchwad received partial approval in 2008 and final okay in 2009. On May 15, 2025, a draft development plan was published under Section 26(1) of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966.

To implement the development plan, PCMC published a public notice on May 1, intending to implement the town planning scheme on 380-hectare in Chikhali-Kudalwadi and 1,425-hectare land in Charholi. Citizens, including MLA Mahesh Landge and other public representatives, opposed the implementation of the town planning scheme.

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner, PCMC, said, “Following public protest, the civic body has decided to put the decision on hold.”

The civic body had earlier scrapped the TP scheme in Chikhali-Kudalwadi.

