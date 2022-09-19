After raids in Pune, FDA cancels production license of Johnson and Johnson’s baby powder unit

After conducting raids at Pune and Nashik, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has permanently cancelled the production license of Johnson’s baby powder produced by multinational company Johnson and Johnson’s Pvt Ltd. from September 15.

Analysis of the samples collected from Pune and Nashik by the government’s drug control laboratory of Mumbai revealed that the product was substandard.

The baby powder is used for new born children. The defects had been found in its production process. The pH of the products was not up to the requisite standard which lead to the damage of skin of newborn as well as small children. Hence, the continuation of its production was not in public interest and the permission was cancelled, said officials.

The FDA has issued a show-cause notice to the company.

A company has also been asked to recall this product from the market. Company had not accepted the report of the government analyst and submitted an application for re-testing in a drug laboratory in the courts of Pune and Nashik.

Gaurishankar Byale, joint commissioner, FDA, Mumbai said, “After the re-testing of samples by the central drugs laboratory of Kolkata the licence has been cancelled.”