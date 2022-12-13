After Rapido continues service, auto unions block RTO Road in Pune

As auto rickshaw unions began an indefinite strike on Monday against illegal bike taxis, the Rapido company’s mobile application and services remained operational until the evening. As a result, the riled-up autorickshaw unions blocked the entire chowk and connecting roads outside the Sangamwadi Regional Transport Office (RTO). While union leaders have stated that they will participate in the ‘Chakka Jam Andolan’ until the services are completely shut down.

“We had already given the state government, the state transportation department, and the Pune district administration ample time to take action against these illegal bike taxi mobile apps. We protested on Monday, and our strike will now continue until the Rapido application and its services are shut down in the city. Auto drivers have parked their vehicles outside the Pune RTO office, which will not be moved,” Keshav Kshrisagar, president of the Baghtoy Rikshawala auto union, said.

Hundreds of auto-rickshaw drivers and all union members had lined up from Sangamwadi bridge to the RTO office. At the demonstration, a large number of drivers parked their vehicles and raised slogans demanding a ban on the e-bike service.

If the strike continues, there will be major issues with vehicular movement and public transportation on this road beginning Tuesday. Public transportation buses heading to Yerawada, Kharadi, Lohegaon, and other major areas along these routes will also be impacted.

Talking about the auto union strike, Ajit Shinde, Pune regional transport officer said, “State transport commissioner and senior cyber cell police officials have discussed the issue of taking action against the Rapido mobile application. A letter in this regard has been sent from the state transportation department to shut down the mobile application. Concerning the protests, the Pune police department has deployed personnel to maintain law and order and to monitor traffic.”

Later in the evening, police tried to clear the blockade by moving the auto rickshaws out of the way.