After riots remarks, Union minister says Ambedkar should be arrested

Union Minister Narayan Rane on Thursday said Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) founder Prakash Ambedkar should be booked and arrested after latter made remarks that there are chances of riots in the country after December 6. Union minister Narayan Rane

Speaking in Pune city, Rane said if anyone is not sharing full details while claiming about possible riots, that person should be booked and arrested.

“To hide information about crime is also a crime. So FIR should be filed against Ambedkar and should be arrested for not divulging full information,” said Rane.

Ambedkar had on Tuesday visited the Mahatma Phule Wada in the city to pay tribute to the social reformer.

“Just wait for the results of assembly polls in five states. After that there are chances of riots and Muslims and Other Backward Class (OBC) communities will be targeted, and these communities should take precautions,” Ambedkar had said.

“No political leader should play the Marathas off against OBCs,” Rane said when asked about NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal’s stand.

Bhujbal recently received flak for saying that the existing OBC quota should not be touched while granting reservations to the Marathas.

“When I was heading a committee on (Maratha) reservation, I had recommended 16 per cent reservation. I did not touch the OBC quota. Marathas should get reservations as there are poor people in the community,” the former chief minister said.

“Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil “is still young” and should study how the reservation is granted to any community under the Constitution,” Rane said. Marathas will not take quota from the OBCs (in the OBC category), he added.