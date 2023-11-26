RSS, BJP want to change Indian Constitution: Prakash Ambedkar

Mumbai: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) president Prakash Ambedkar on Saturday said the RSS and BJP have a long-drawn plan to wipe out the Indian Constitution by bringing in terror politics where individuals would be under their absolute control. Mumbai: Adv. Prakash Ambedkar, Grandson of Dr.Babasaheb Ambedkar and Vanchit Bahujan Agadi Chief addressing Samvidhan Samman rally on occasion eve of Indian Constitution established day on 26th November, at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Saturday, 25 Nov 2023. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande)

Prakash, the grandson of the chief architect of the Indian Constitution Babasaheb Ambedkar, was speaking at Samvidhan Samman Mahasabha held at the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park in Dadar on Saturday. The rally was also attended by state Congress chief Nana Patole.

Amid hundreds of his cheering supporters, Ambedkar took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said India’s politics has witnessed a new low today with suppression of opposition parties and voices of dissent becoming a common phenomenon. Ambedkar also attacked PM Modi over the use of central agencies and questioned why the people who are raided never face trial in the court. “There have been several raids in the country in the last nine years but none faced the case in the court. They have been kept under the pressure of these raids to compel them to toe the line of the ruling party,” he said.

Patole said that it was time to teach a lesson to BJP which disobeys the Constitution. “I am attending this rally as a representative of Rahul Gandhi. Congress has always stood by the Constitution and this is the time for all of us who have stern belief in it to come together unitedly.”